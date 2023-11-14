SVG supported a resolution for the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas

St Vincent and the Grenadines has adopted the position of the Secretary General of the United Nations that Gaza has become a graveyard for the Palestinian Children.

Speaking at press conference last week, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves described the situation in Gaza as ‘completely unacceptable’.

The Prime Minister noted that they supported and voted for a resolution which called for a humanitarian truce at the United Nations.

Photo credit: NBC, API, VC3

Like this: Like Loading...

Related