Total 10 Netters beat Central Leeward Secondary School Warriors 26-10 in Division 2 of the National Fast 5 Netball Championship at the National Netball Centre at New Montrose yesterday afternoon.

Also, in the second Division, Carlos James Wafulasun North Leeward Stars 2 won by default from SVG General Services Maple.

Vikings beat Jaguars 53-30 in the Men’s Division.

The Championship will continue tomorrow also at the National Netball Centre at New Montrose.

