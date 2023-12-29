Australia beat Pakistan by 79 runs on yesterday’s fourth day of the 5-day 2nd Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia to take a 2-0 winning lead in the 3-match series.

Set a target of 317 runs in their second innings, Pakistan were dismissed for 237 after captain, Shan Masood top-scored with 60, Agha Salman made 50 and there were contributions of 41 from Babar Azam and wicket-keeper, Mohammad Rizwan 35.

Australia’s fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and John Hazlwood took the wickets in Pakistan’s second innings. Cummins was the most successful with 5-49. Starc took 4-55, and Hazlewood had 1-34.

Play was held up in bizarre circumstances because third umpire, Richard Illingworth got stuck in a lift yesterday.

The players returned to the middle after the lunch break in time for the scheduled 1.25 p. m start to the second session. But in unusual scenes, the two presiding umpires wouldn’t allow a ball to be bowled because Illingworth was unable to return to his post in the grandstand.

