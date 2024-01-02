Craig Ervine has returned to lead Zimbabwe in the 3-match One Day International (ODI) series, but veteran allrounder Sean Williams will miss the tour that also includes 3 Twenty/20 Internationals.

Williams picked up a side injury in the 2nd Twenty20 International in Harare last month.

Ervine, who had missed the home series against Ireland due to a groin niggle, was named in both squads.

The ODIs will be played on 6th, 8th and 11th January and will be followed by the Twenty/20 Internationals 14th, 16th and 18th on January.

