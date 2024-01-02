Former Parliamentarian, Conrad Sayers has died. Sayers, was a member of Parliament with the Unity Labour Party, ULP for the Central Kingstown Constituency.

He died on Friday December 29, at the age of 75.

He served as a member of Parliament from 2001- 2005 and from 2005- 2010 as Minister of State and Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A former teacher and Agriculturalist, he was among other Presidents honoured by the Public Service Union during their 80th anniversary celebrations.

He also recorded the Farmers Diary and other public outreach programs produced by the Ministry of Agriculture on NBC Radio for several years.

Photo credit:Unity Labour Party

