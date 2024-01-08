Cricket West Indies has touted the economic benefits to be derived from hosting this year’s ICC Men’s Twenty20 Cricket World Cup.

President, Dr. Kishore Shallow has said that the region stood to gain from in excess of US$300 million in activity generated by the Tournament.

Six Caribbean countries, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago will stage matches in the 1st to 29th June tournament, which is being co-hosted by United States.

Shallow said: “The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup holds immense promise for the Caribbean, not just in terms of cricketing fervour, but also as a catalyst for economic growth and regional development.

“Moreover, it is anticipated to captivate more than a billion viewers worldwide through television broadcasts, further elevating the global stature of the Caribbean as a sporting and tourist destination.”

Last Friday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the fixtures for the tournament, with Barbados hosting the final and Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana staging the semi-finals.

For the first time in an ICC World Cup, matches will be played on American soil, with 16 fixtures scheduled for Dallas, New York and Fort Lauderdale.

It will be the largest ever Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup with 20 teams, and Shallow said that Cricket West Indies were fully committed to ensuring a smooth delivery of the tournament.

Photo credit: SVG Cricket Association

