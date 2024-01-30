NBA Results

Nikola Jokic claimed his 14th triple-double of the season as Denver Nuggets beat Milwaukee Bucks 113-107 in the NBA last night.

Jokic finished with 25 points, 16 rebounds and 12 assists.

His 119th triple-double in regular season matches is the fourth-highest in NBA history.

In the top-of-the-table match in the Western Conference, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 37-points were in vain as Oklahoma City Thunder were beaten 107-101 to by Minnesota Timberwolves.

Boston Celtics bounced back from their heavy defeat by Los Angeles Clippers with a 118-112 victory over New Orleans Pelicans.

Boston Celtics, who are top of the Western Conference, improved to 36-11 for the season courtesy of 28 points from Jayson Tatum, with Jaylen Brown adding 22 and Jrue Holiday 20.

