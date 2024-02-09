Results of Regional First Class

In St Kitts and Nevis, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force closed yesterday’s second day on 215-4 against Guyana Harpy Eagles at Conaree Sports Club.

Jason Mohammed was not out 100, and Tion Webster made 50.

For Guyana Harpy Eagles, fast bowler, Ronford Beaton took 2-39, and left-arm, leg-spinner, Veerasammy Permaul had 2-40.

At Warner Park in Basseterre, the Leeward Islands Hurricanes managed 137 to which the West Indies Academy were 60-2 at the close of play yesterday.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related