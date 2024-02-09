Windward Islands Volcanoes dominates match against Jamaica Scorpions

The Windward Islands Volcanoes are firmly in the drivers’ seat at the halfway stage of their 2024 Regional First Class Cricket Championship match against Jamaica Scorpions at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

Windward Islands Volcanoes started yesterday’s second day on 157-2, were trailing Jamaica Scorpions by 2 runs and were looking to build a substantial first innings lead.

Johann Jeremiah and Sunil Ambris, carried the score up to 180 before Ambris was dismissed for 45.

Jamaican Scorpions built some momentum going into the lunch break with the wickets of Jeremiah, Shadrack Descarte and Tevyn Walcott that left the Windward Islands Volcanoes on 219-6 at lunch, leading by 60 runs.

Jeremiah, who entered the day unbeaten on 66, eventually made 80.

Fast bowlers, Shamar Springer and Ryan John, who did most of the damage with the ball in Jamaica Scorpions’ first innings, showed the batting capabilities yesterday.

They shared a seventh-wicket partnership of 118 runs. John made 57 and the Windward Islands Volcanoes were 328-7 at tea. Springer scored 71 as the team finished on 341 in their 1st innings.

Fast bowler, Gordon Bryan took 4-64 for Jamaica Scorpions, off-spinner, Pete Salmon took 3-78 and fast bowler, Marquino Mindley had 2-60.

Jamaica Scorpions were 76-4 at the close of play yesterday and trailing by 106 runs. Nkrumah Bonner was on 36 and Gordon Bryan on 1.

Fast bowler, Darius Martin took 3-29 for the Windward Islands Volcanoes.

The scores at the close of play yesterday, Jamaica Scorpions 159 and 76-4, the Windward Islands Volcanoes 341.

