21 year old charged with murder of 1 year old infant

Twenty-two year-old Jeremiah Samuel of Rose Hall has been charged with the Kidnapping and Murder of Janae Samuel-Wright, a 1-year-old infant of the same address.

Police say the charges were laid against the accused on Sunday 25th February 2024 at the Major Crime Unit, Police Headquarters in Kingstown.

Samuel is charged that on Saturday 10th February 2024, in Rose Hall he stole and carried away the deceased without the consent of her mother;

With malice aforethought, caused the death of Janae Samuel-Wright by an unlawful act.

The defendant will be arraigned today (26.02.24) at the Kingstown Magistrate Court.

He is not expected to plea to the indictable charge.

Photo credit: RSVGPF

