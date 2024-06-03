Vincentians are being reminded about the importance of preparing for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which began on Saturday June 1st.

The reminder was issued by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during a press briefing this morning.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in the United States has forecast an above-average season, with projections of 17 to 25 named storms, eight to 13 hurricanes and four to seven major hurricanes of category three or higher.

Prime Minister Gonsalves says persons must ensure they are in a state of readiness for the hyperactive hurricane season.

The Prime Minister says the State systems have been activated and the list of Emergency shelters has been approved.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related