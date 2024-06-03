Meanwhile Meteorological Forecaster at the SVG Meteorological Services, Gregory Cato is also advising Vincentians to be adequately prepared for the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Speaking on the Face to Face program on NBC Radio this morning, Cato urged persons not to let their guards down as there is a high chance for the hurricane season to be above normal.

Cato says the record heat that the country is experiencing is also likely to continue.

Cato says Meteorologists are also concerned that this year’s hurricane season is primed for storms with rapid intensification.

