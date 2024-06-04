Holiday Inn Express nears completion, ribbon cutting expected by end of next Month

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves says he hopes to have the ribbon cutting ceremony to open the Holiday Inn Express by the end of July.

Minister Gonsalves provided an update on the scope of works at the hotel on radio last night.

Minister Gonsalves says that work on the top floors should be completed by the end of this week, with work on the lower levels already done.

Minister Gonsalves says that some hotel equipment has to be commissioned, which would take a few weeks.

The Minister says following all the construction works, the next phase would be the hiring process.

