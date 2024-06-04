World Pediatrics hosts successful Neurosurgery and Craniofacial mission in SVG

World Pediatrics’ neurosurgery and craniofacial surgical mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines is said to off to a great start.

SVG Program Director for World Pediatrics, Sigmund Wiggins tells NBC News the dual mission has been progressing well with a successful Clinic on Sunday.

Wiggins says forty-six patients were seen during Sunday’s Clinic as part of the Neurosurgery Mission headed by Dr. Gary Tye and seven surgeries are expected to be conducted during this week.

Meanwhile, Team Leader for the Craniofacial Surgery Mission Dr. Jennifer Rhodes says they have been seeing tremendous success since the start of their work on Sunday and expect to conduct a maximum of twelve surgeries during this week .

