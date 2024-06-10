ICC T20 World Cup Games not expected to cause major traffic disturbances

There will be no major disturbance in the flow of traffic during the hosting of the ICC T20 World Cup Games to be hosted here from Thursday.

Speaking on the Face to Face program on NBC Radio this morning, Assistant Superintendent of Police and Head of the Traffic Department Parnel Browne says that parking would be on the northern side of the runway at the decommissioned ET Joshua airport.

ASP Browne says that parking at the south east end of the tarmac would be designated for persons with VIP passes, Senior Police Officer and emergency vehicles.

Persons entering the park will enter through the walkway below the St Vincent Girls High School.

ASP Browne says there a few option for persons to leave after the games.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related