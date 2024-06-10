VINLEC CEO addresses last Sunday’s island-wise blackout

Chief Executive Officer of St Vincent Electricity Services (VINLEC) Dr Vaughn Lewis has addressed the cause of a second island wide blackout in as many weeks.

Speaking on radio yesterday, Dr Lewis explained that failure occurred because of a flash over, which is an insulation failure on the 33kv switch gear at Lowmans Windward.

He said that such failure is something that they have never experienced before.

Dr. Lewis said he hopes that there are no further power outage and the VINLEC team was working during the last week to ensure that some of the redundancies that were lost would be returned.

