Latest News Carnival Update- Wednesday June 12th 2024 NBC Admin June 12, 2024

This Saturday, the seven contestant in the 2024 Miss SVG pageant will be unveiled to the public. Donnie Collins tells us more in today's Carnival Update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/MISS-SVG-UNVIELING-CARNIVAL-UPDATE.mp3