An investigation has been launched into the shooting death of a 28 year-old Junior Bibby of Trigger Ridge, Redemption Sharpes.

According to a release, the initial reports indicates that the deceased was on his way home when he was attacked by gunmen on June 10, 2024.

The police is actively investigating this incident and are appealing to the public for any information that could assist in solving this case.

The police is urging anyone with information to come forward and contact the police by calling police emergency, police control and the Criminal Investigation Department.

