Public Service Week Activities Continue with Ministerial Internship Program
Activities to observe Public Service Week is continuing today with a Ministerial Internship Program.
The activities are being spearheaded by the Public Sector Reform Unit, under the theme “Fostering Innovation and Global Challenges: A Public Sector Perspective”.
Coordinator of the activities, Emma Jackson says this Staff exchange program is aimed at fostering a better relationship among Public Servants.
Mrs. Jackson says tomorrow, all Ministries and Departments will recognize and celebrate Public Servants for their service over the years.