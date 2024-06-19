Minister responsible for the Public Service, Frederick Stephenson says the work of Public Servants is greatly impacting the lives of every community in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Minister was delivering remarks at a Rally at Heritage Square on Monday to signal the start of activities for Public Service Week

He said Public Service workers do a remarkable job even in difficult circumstances.

Meanwhile … Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves urged employees who left the Public Service due to the Government’s COVID-19 Vaccine mandate to reapply for their jobs.

