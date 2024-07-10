The first 15 million dollars have been released from the allocated 50 million from the contingency fund, in response to the rebuilding efforts following Hurricane Beryl.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves made the announcement this morning on NBC’s Face to Face program.

The Prime Minister said he is now identifying sources of financing which are required for relief, recovery and reconstruction.

The Prime Minister said other monies for relief have to be mobilized.He said fortunately, St Vincent and The Grenadines has some monies to start with from the contingency fund.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related