Police say an investigation has been launched in the disappearance of the vessel ‘MV Guidance II”.

According to a release the last known position of the vessel was in the Canouan harbor on July 1st.

The police described the vessel at a white super structure with a crew of five and captained by Maxwell Burke of Canouan.

Police say it is believes that the vessel’s communication and GPS systems are likely damaged as the last known position indicates the ship was adrift many miles.

The police say there have unsubstantiated claims that the vessel and its crew was found appears to be false.

The police are appealing to the public for any information that would lead to the safe recovery of its crew.

