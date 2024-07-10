Shertz “Problem Child” James is the Road March King in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to a release from the Carnival Development Corporation, Problem Child took the title, after his song “Carnival Jumbie” was adjudged the most popular song on the road for Vincy Mas 2024.

He took the first place with 62 points, while Delroy “Fireman” was second with 45 points for his song: Bad Company.

In this Year’s J’ouvert Competition J’ouvert Fanatics took the first position in the Traditional Bands segment with their presentation Dis is How we do it.

In the Groups Category of the J’ouvert Competition J’ouvert Fanatics took the first position with their presentation Wife-E and Mate-T and they also took the second position with the presentation Cricket Luv Affair.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related