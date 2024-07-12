Saint Vincent and the Grenadines received disaster relief assistance from the government of Guyana.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade received a shipment of perishable and non-perishable goods in the aftermath of hurricane Beryl.

At the handing over ceremony, Director of the National Emergency Management Organization, Michelle Forbes expressed gratitude to the government and people of Guyana for the invaluable support and assistance in providing humanitarian aid and relief supplies.

Nigel Russell, Honorary Consul of Guyana, extended solidarity and support to address the critical needs of the affected citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, citing Guyana’s swift action in providing essential relief supplies and humanitarian aid for those affected by the hurricane.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade on behalf of the government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines expressed sincere appreciation to the Government and People of Guyana.

Photo : Nicholas Stephens/Facebook

