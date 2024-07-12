The passing of Hurricane Beryl has had a huge impact on healthcare and health care facilities on the Grenadines islands, which were severely affected by the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

Speaking on NBC Radio’s Face to Face program today, Chief Health Promotion Officer within the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment Shanika John provided an update on the response from the ministry.

John explains that health services in the Northern Grenadines have been restored for the most part, after encountering challenges due to the storm.

John further notes that while the situation has left a strain on the country’s healthcare, they will continue to mobilize medical teams and other healthcare workers to assist in the Grenadines whenever and wherever possible.

