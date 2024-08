The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment has been engaged in enhanced fogging and treatment of mosquito breeding sites throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Roger Duncan says this is in response to the increase in Dengue Fever cases locally.

Dr. Duncan is urging persons to play their part in ensuring the Dengue Fever cases are minimized.

Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Roger Duncan

Like this: Like Loading...

Related