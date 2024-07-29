Work will soon begin on the Acute Referral Care Hospital, which is expected to be constructed and equipped at a cost of 110 million US dollars.

The Hospital will be constructed by the Overseas Engineering and Construction Company [OECC] on the Northern side of the runway at the E.T Joshua Tarmac at Arnos Vale.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on Friday signed an agreement with the Taiwanese Company, to commence construction of the facility.

The Prime Minister says a range of new Specialist Health Care Services will be available at the new Hospital.

Dr. Gonsalves says the Acute Referral Hospital will be a sizeable facility.

