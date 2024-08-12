Farmers involved in post Beryl recovery consultations

Farmers in St Vincent and the Grenadine are being invited to a consultation to discuss the recovery efforts following hurricane Beryl.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Saboto Caesar says this week will be a week of action within the Ministry.

Minister Caesar also says that at the meetings there will be distribution of farm implement to beneficiaries of the Unleashing the Blue Economy (UBEC) Contingency Emergency Response competent (CERC) Food Insecurity Project funded by the World Bank.

