Electricity restoration efforts are continuing across the Southern Grenadines, following the passage of Major Hurricane Beryl on July 1, 2024.

According to an update provided by the St Vincent Electricity Services (VINLEC), on the island of Canouan, restoration of the primary and secondary distribution network continues with an average of 75 percent of the work being completed.

Remaining work is expected to be completed within the next two weeks.

Reconnection of homes and businesses will commence, once the electrical inspectorate certifies that the electrical wiring of each building is safe to receive power.

VINLEC says on Mayreau, sections of the network were energized on August 5th, and power was restored to the health clinic.

VINLEC’s team, supported by contractors will continue work to restore the network this week. Buildings will be energized when VINLEC receives certificates indicating that it is safe to do so.

Meanwhile on Union Island, over 120 solar street lights have been installed, with an additional 100 planned for installation to further illuminate the island.

Poles have been deployed to Union Island to rebuild the primary and secondary distribution network and a containerized generator was taken to the Union Island Power Plant.

VINLEC says the initial aim is to provide power to essential services including the health Centre, the Airport, and the town square.

