MR DELANO DAVID GI-GAH (GUY-GA) PAYNE better known as PAIN of La Croix died on Saturday July 27th at the age of 31. The funeral takes place on Saturday August 24th at the Kingdom Life Tabernacle, Mesopotamia. The body lies at the church from 10:30 am. The service begins at Noon. Burial will be at the Dumbarton Cemetery.

