MR GIGER (GUY-GA) NOEL PAYNE of La Croix died on Wednesday July 31st at the age of 68. The funeral takes place on Saturday August 24th at the Kingdom Life Tabernacle, Mesopotamia. The body lies at the church from 10:30. The service begins at Noon. Burial will be at the Dumbarton Cemetery.

