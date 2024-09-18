The Carnival Development Corporation, CDC will host its Annual Prize Giving Ceremony this evening for winners in the various competitions held during Vincy Mas 2024.

The ceremony will be held at the Victoria Park from 5:00 pm.

The event will hear addresses from Minister of Tourism and Culture, Carlos James, as well as CDC officials and sponsors.

Trophies and Prize Monies won during the various competitions this year, will be distributed during the ceremony.

NBC Radio will carry live coverage of this afternoon’s ceremony.

