A-DARE 360 Edges Unlimited Strikers 1-0 to Reach Bank of SVG Barrouallie Football Championship Final

A-DARE 360 advanced to the League Final of the Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines Barrouallie Football Championship with a narrow 1-0 win over Unlimited Strikers in the 1st League semi-final at the Keartons Playing Field yesterday afternoon.

MOZ-RANNY Harry converted the winning goal for A-DARE 360.

This afternoon at half past four, Keartons United FC will take on Vermont FC in the 2nd League semi-final also at the Keartons Playing Field.

The Championship will climax this Saturday with the League 3rd Place Play-Off and Final, to be followed by the Presentation Ceremony also at the Keartons Playing Field.

