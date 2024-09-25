Local Alzheimer’s and Dementia association to host Memory Walk and Rally this Friday

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Association says every country across the world is affected by Alzheimer’s and is encouraging people to support this Friday’s Memory Walk and Rally.

The association says this Friday’s event is being held as part of a month-long program of activities in observance of World Alzheimer’s Day. September 21 is observed as World Alzheimer’s Day every year.

P.R.O of the SVG Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Association Incorporated (SVGDDA), Dr. Karen Providence says the organization will continue to support global efforts to raise awareness and challenge stigma around Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

According to Dr. Providence, this Friday’s Memory Walk and Rally in Kingstown promises to be very entertaining as well as educational and, she is encouraging the public to support this initiative.

Meanwhile, the Association will also be the guests on this evening’s edition of Roundtable Talk on VC3 TV.

