Reeves House and Lopey House shared the spoils in the Finals in this year’s Grammar School Inter-House Football Championship at the Richmond Hill Playing Field here in Kingstown Monday afternoon.

Reeves House beat defending champions, Millar House 2-0 to clinch the Junior Division Title.

Isaiah Jacobs and Mekhi Bowens netted a goal each to seal the win for Reeves House.

Lopey House won the Senior Division Title with a 5-0 victory over Millar House.

Serani Roban netted a hat-trick, while the top goal-scorer, Zhaiem Michael added to other 2 goals to hand Lopey House the Title.

Last week, Crick House defeated Lopey House 3-0 in Junior Division 3rd Place Play-Off, and Crick House beat Reeves House to clinch 3rd Place in the Senior Division.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related