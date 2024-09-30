This country’s Tourism product is expected to receive a major boost in its promotions from American Actor with Vincentian Heritage, Khadeen Ellis who has been selected as one of the hosts for this year’s Miss SVG Pageant.

This statement was made by Chairperson of the Carnival Development Corporation’s Beauty Shows Committee, Aviar Charles.

Charles said Khadeen Ellis has expressed an interest in working along with the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority to promote the destination on her Social Media platforms while she is in-country.

Charles said Khadeen Ellis is expected to visit a number of Tourism sites and Grenadine islands as part of her program of activities to promote Destination St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This year’s edition of the Miss SVG Pageant is scheduled to take place this Saturday October 5th at the Victoria Park with the theme “A Royal Dream”.

