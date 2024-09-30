President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Association Incorporated, Sylvia Gould said the time for the country to act in relation to Alzheimer’s Disease is now.

She made this statement during a Memory Walk and Rally which was held on Friday, as part of activities to observe World Alzheimer’s Day.

World Alzheimer’s Day is observed every year on September 21st as a global effort to raise awareness and challenge stigma around Alzheimer’s disease & other dementias. It’s a global opportunity to support people affected by the disease.

Gould said many people believe that Alzheimer’s Disease and other forms of Dementia are a normal part of aging and this is incorrect because these are diseases.

Gould said people who are affected by Alzheimer’s Disease and other forms of Dementia continue to suffer from discrimination and measures must be put in place to educate the public about these issues.

