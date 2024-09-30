The Ministry of Education will host a series of consultations will be held here to garner feedback on the first draft of a new curriculum which will soon be fully implemented in Primary Schools across the OECS region.

The Ministry will host the consultations from Wednesday October 2nd, at various locations throughout the country.

The Digital OECS Harmonized Primary Curriculum is being developed under the OECS Programme for Educational Advancement and Relevant Learning (OECS PEARL).

Curriculum Focal Point, Aldia Gumbs-Dyer, says the new curriculum will soon be micro-piloted in fifteen Primary Schools across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

A member of the Curriculum Development and Implementation Team, Juanita Hunte-King, says the curriculum will ensure the students receive the best possible learning experience.

