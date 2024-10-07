As St. Vincent and the Grenadines Observes Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an appeal is being made for women across the country to get regular screening for the disease.

This appeal was made by Registrar at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital Dr. Mark Cumberbatch during the Round Table Talk panel discussion program.

Dr. Cumberbatch said while no one knows what causes Breast cancer, there are factors such as a family history of the disease, which increase its risk

He said early detection is important in order to save lives.

Meanwhile, Senior Registrar Dr. Erica Jordan said that there is a misconception that every lump felt in a female breast is a cancer.

She said while early detection is key, not every lump in the breast is a cancer.

