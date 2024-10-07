St. Vincent and the Grenadines is today observing a National Day Of Prayer.

The National Day Of Prayer is being observed with the theme “Togetherness, Prosperity and Perseverance”.

Activities to observe the day have been organized by the Ecclesiastical Affairs within the Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation in collaboration with the National Day Of Prayer Committee.

During the day, there will be Workplace Devotions, School Devotions, Prayer Visits to State Institutions, Interactive on Air Prayers via Radio and a Prayer Village which will take place at the Ministerial Building Car Park from 9am to 6pm.

Delivering remarks on NBC Radio, Methodist Church Superintendent Minister for the Kingstown/Chateaubelair Circuit, Reverend Philbert Delaney said the nation needs to aim for togetherness.

Pastor at the Grace Community Baptist Church located at Kingstown Park, Pastor Dexter Kirby said we are at a precarious moment in the nation’s history when the Family, Government and Church are all under threat.

He said the Day of Prayer is timely.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related