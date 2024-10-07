Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Government continues to experience limitations with the number of contractors available to work on the Relief, Recovery and Reconstruction efforts, following the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

The Prime Minister made this statement while providing an update on the Recovery efforts during the face to Face program aired on NBC Radio.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the shortage in contractors is being experienced on mainland St. Vincent as well as in the Grenadines.

Prime Minister Gonsalves reiterated the appeal for people who want a job in construction and have a skill to apply to the Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA), the Ministry of Housing, or the Housing and Land Development Corporation.

