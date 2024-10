MRS JENETTE MARVA ROUSE SANDY better known as JANET of Mahoe Village, Campden Park died on Tuesday October 8th at the age of 69. The funeral takes place on Monday October 21st at the New Testament Church of God, Lowmans Hill according to Seventh Day Adventist rights. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Lowmans Hill Cemetery.

