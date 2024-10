MRS ROSALYN JACQUELINE LOLETHA SHALLOW better known as TANTY of Georgetown died on Sunday October 6th at the age of 70. The funeral takes place on Saturday October 26th at the St. Phillips Baptist Church, New Chapmans, Georgetown. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Georgetown Cemetery.

