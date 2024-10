MS WILMA HELENA JOSLYN also known a WILMA ADAMS of Victoria Village died on Wednesday September 4th at the age of 84. The funeral takes place on Sunday October 27th at the Church of God of Prophecy, Victoria Village according to Spiritual Baptist Rights. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Stubbs.

