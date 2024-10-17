There is a clear system in place to ensure that Vincentian workers on temporary work programs, can report issues for quick resolution.

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar gave this assurance while responding to a question in parliament, based on a report from United Nations Special Rapporteur Tomoya Obokata.

Referring to the document, minister Caesar said the report did not indicate the methodology used by the rapporteur, adding that there was an excessive use of terms that were not quantitative, which leaves a lot to be desired for a report of this nature.

Speaking of the conditions under which Vincentians work on migrant programmes, Minister Caesar said according to a report from this country’s Chief Liaison Officer in Toronto, during the period 2019 to 2024, there were 5 contractual breeches.

The Minister noted that there were quick resolutions from the Government of Canada, at the time the reports were made.

He further maintained that thorough work was done in the creation of the work contract, for Vincentian Migrant workers.

