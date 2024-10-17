World Pediatrics says its Scoliosis Medical Mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines this week is progressing well so far.

Team Leader for the Scoliosis Medical Mission, Dr. Steven Wang tells NBC News, they saw more than thirty of patients at their Clinic at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital on Sunday.

Dr. Wang says during this week, the mission will be conducting eight surgeries, with five already completed.

Dr. Wang says they expect to conduct the additional three surgeries today

Like this: Like Loading...

Related