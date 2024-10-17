A USAID agricultural project in St. Vincent is aiming to help local farmers upgrade their farms.

The Caribbean Agricultural Productivity Improvement Activity CAPA is being implemented in four countries- St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica, Suriname and Guyana.

CAPA is a USAID funded project implemented by Improving Economies for Stronger Communities- IESC.

CAPA Market Lead Production Specialist, Simone Jacobs said in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the project will focus on the development of specific value chains, aimed at improving the agricultural sector through training and other initiatives.

Speaking to NBC News at the recently held Caribbean Week of Agriculture Expo, Jacobs said that the project will be testing a new product to assist in the control and eradication of the black sigatoka virus. The virus is said to be affecting plantain and banana production in the country.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related