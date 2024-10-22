Community Consultation on London Bridge Construction set for October 2024

A Community Consultation will be held in Sandy Bay later this week, to discuss plans for the construction of the London Bridge.

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning will host the consultation in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport and Works.

It will be held at London Bridge on Thursday, 24 October 2024 and begins at 3 p.m.

Trinidadian based design and supervision consultant: Trintoplan Consultants Ltd., will be on island to present the designs to the community. In turn, the community is invited to engage them.

The upcoming construction intends to improve the road network and will enable the communities to have better access to public services and capitalize on opportunities for advancement.

This two-lane bridge system with footpaths will be used to maintain continuous access from one village to another, cross uneven ground, and obstacles so that residents can conduct their daily activities without disruptions.

The bridge is financed through the World Bank – funded Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP).

