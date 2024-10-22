Exciting Military Parade planned to celebrate 45th Independence Anniversary

Members of Uniformed Organizations will take center stage on Sunday at a Military Parade to celebrate this country’s 45th Anniversary of National Independence.

The Parade will be held at the Victoria Park from 6pm.

Commanding Officer for the Independence Military Parade, Superintendent Junior Simmons says this year’s parade will be one with a difference.

Superintendent Simmons says for the first time ever, three marching bands will participate in the Military Parade.

