National Performing Arts Festival promises diverse activities

The Department of Culture will be offering a diverse program of activities as part of this year’s National Performing Arts Festival.

Coordinator of the Program, Sean Frederick says apart from the performances from various groups, a panel discussion will be included in the festival.

Fredericks says one of the highlights of the Festival is re-enactments of Mock Hanging on November 24th and 25th.

Meanwhile … Director of the Mock Hanging activity, David Darkie Williams says he’s excited about the upcoming event.

The National Performing Arts festival is set to take place from November 10th to 30th at the Peace Memorial Hall.

